Rivers Marks Golden Jubilee Logo Unveiling With Praise Songs

A 50-member Glorious Elders Chair of Rivers State, made up of prominent citizens were among others that rendered melodious Christian songs at the unveiling ceremony of the Rivers State Golden Jubilee Logo.

The ceremony which took place at the Obi Wali International Conference Hall, Port Harcourt on Thursday has the former Minister for Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo as one of the elders that rendered the song “count your blessings”, taken from the hymn of sacred songs and solo (SS&S 745).

As they rendered the song, a message was sent to the numerous audience that as Christians, gratitude should be a life attitude as they could the innumerable blessing of Rivers State as it clocks 50 years, even as they thank him and count his blessings in the years ahead.

Also performing, a physically challenge on wheel chair, Mrs IB Osuamkpe and The Sound Doctrine gave a solo rendition of “Give thanks,” and the entire audience joined her and sang the song.

Our correspondent reports that the melodious voice of Mrs Osuamkpe also sent a message to the people of Rivers State that they should always give thanks to God, the Holy one for his numerous blessings that could not be counted.

In their own rendition, 50 youths White ‘etibo’ and black trousers also thrilled the crowd with their songs “my hope is built on nothing less”, depicting that the foundation on which the state was laid is Jesus Christ, therefore though storms and gales blow, it will stand firm and secured.

Another group of 50 youths that also entertained the mammoth crowd were the students of Trinitates International Secondary School, Port Harcourt, with their song, “Higher ground: I’m pressing on the up ward way”.

The song assured and inspired the people of Rivers State to word assiduously to bring the state to a much higher ground, as they pres on towards the goals to win the prize for God has called the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike heavenward in Christ Jesus as was written in the Holy book of Phillippians Chapter 3 verse 14.

As if that was not enough, fire works also added colour and glamour to the epoch making occasion, as it illuminated the podium before the governor’s remarks and unveiling of the Golden Jubilee Logo.

Meanwhile, the chairman, Golden Jubilee Committee, Chief Ferdenand Alabraba has assured that the celebration will feature funfares and exibition of Rivers heritage.