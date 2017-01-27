Rivers @ 50: Wike Pledges To Construct Jubilee Projects …Stakeholders Canvass Unity

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has unveiled the Golden Jubilee Logo for the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the creation of the state, with a tacit pledge to construct several projects to mark the epochal event.

Speaking last Wednesday in Port Harcourt at the event attended by political, traditional, women, youth and business leaders of the state, Wike said that the Golden Jubilee celebration has a special and historic significance to the existence of Rivers people and their journey to greatness.

Wike made a commitment that the state government will execute a number of landmark projects throughout 2017 to mark the Golden Jubilee, advance the promise of economic independence and improve access to peace, unity and prosperity for Rivers people.

The governor said that the creation of the state marked the liberation of the Rivers people from the forces of oppression and domination.

He said: “Before its creation, our people, including our brothers from Bayelsa State, existed as second class citizens in their own country – oppressed, exploited dehumanised and denied even the most basic opportunities of life.

“Every Rivers person was, therefore, relieved when General Yakubu Gowon on 27th May, 1967, dismantled the regional geo-political fortresses of majority domination and pronounced the creation of Rivers State, which unchained and restored our rights to preside over our own affairs and pursue our development aspirations within a united Nigeria”.

He said over the last 50 years, Rivers State has made significant milestones, pointing out the Golden Jubilee celebration inspires a new direction to build a prosperous state that all Rivers people can be proud of.

“It is in this spirit that we have initiated the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of our creation and existence as a state to express our joy and thank God for boundless blessings upon as a people. We want our people to use this occasion of our Golden Jubilee to unite and together reflect on the tortuous and eventful journey and project into the future with hope and determination “, Wike said.

He added that although the state government was leading the celebrations, the milestone belongs to all Rivers people.

The governor called on the corporate community and individuals to partner with the Golden Jubilee Committee to make the celebration a success.

In his welcome address, Alternate Chairman of the Golden Jubilee Committee, Chief Onueze Okocha said that Rivers people will celebrate in a very big way as out the 12 states created in 1967, Rivers State is one of the two states still standing.

Chairman of the Rivers State Golden Jubilee Committee, Chief Ferdinand Alabrabra said that the people of the state were eager to celebrate the Golden Jubilee Celebration.

He said that January was appropriate to commence the sensitization for the celebrations that will hold in May, 2017.

The event was marked by the blessing of the logo by Archbishop Ignatius Kattey, solo rendition by Mrs I.B. Osuamkpe, song rendition by 50 youth and another song rendition by the Glorious Elders Choir.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in Rivers State have called for unity and collective efforts to use the celebration of the Golden Jubilee anniversary to engender peace and development in all local government and communities in Rivers State.

The Chairman of the Golden Jubilee Anniversary Committee Celebration, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, while addressing a press conference on behalf of the committee, said the anniversary was geared towards a collective approach in celebrating the creation of Rivers State in the past 50 years.

Alabraba said the vision and legacies of the founding fathers would be sustained.

Alabraba called for active participation in the Golden Jubilee anniversary programme by all Rivers Stakeholders at home and in the Diaspora.

He added that the anniversary was an event to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Rivers people, and called on investors to see Rivers State as an investment destination.

In his speech, the Alternate Chairman of the Jubilee anniversary Committee, Onueze Okocha, SAN said the anniversary celebration was a window for possibilities and opportunities for the development of the state.

He called on Rivers people to key into the celebration, noting that the sponsorship of the anniversary would be private sector driven so as to attract investment opportunities to the state.

Okocha restated that Rivers State was not in division but united and positively structured for the realization of the collective dream of all ethnic Nationalities in the state.