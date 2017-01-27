Lawmaker Wants End To Sea Piracy

Following the recent sea piracy attacks and insecurity along the Bonny waterways, a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Bonny Constituency, Hon. Abinye Blessing Pepple, has called for the urgent need to address the issue of sea piracy.

Pepple who led a delegation of the Bonny Maritime Transport Association headed by the Chairman, Hart Maxwell to a visit at the office of the state Commissioner for Local Affairs, Dr. Rodaford Longjohn, stressed the urgent need for government to quickly intervene on the piracy issue as it has become worrisome to the people of Bonny Local Government Area.

The lawmaker also called on River State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to treat the issues as important.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Bonny Maritime Transport Association, Hart Maxwell, informed the commissioner of the recent attack which occurred on the 10th, 17th, 21st and 23rd of January and pleaded with government to address the insecurity and piracy issues as they have become a thing of worry to the people of Bonny who ply the waterways daily.

Hart expressed appreciations to Governor Wike for the ongoing construction of Bonny/Bille jetty.

In response, the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Dr. Rodaford Longjohn expressed appreciations on the efforts of Hon. Abinye Blessing Pepple and revealed that the state government has ordered 10 gun boats to check the incident of criminality in water ways.

These 10 gun boats he said, will be used to tackle the insecurity on the waterways, adding that he had informed the Bonny Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairman to do an official report to the Governor through his office which will be used as reference during subsequent State security council meeting, as a way to provide solutions to the problem.