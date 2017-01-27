Labour Lauds RSG On Anniversary Logo

As the Rivers State Government unveiled the Rivers at 50 Golden Logo last Wednesday, the organised labour in the State has commended the State Governor, Chief Nyesom wike for his determination to reposition the state for economic viability and an investors haven in the country.

Speaking to The Tide in Port Harcourt, the Chairman, Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC), Comrade Chukwu Emecheta said that the present administration has repositioned the state to attract more investors and inflow of companies that will create employment opportunities and also boost the revenue base of the state government.

Emecheta said that the unveiling of the State at 50 logo was a step in the right direction which clearly demonstrated that the efforts of the founding fathers of the state were being appreciated by the present administration.

He said that today, the state is one of the peaceful states in the country and the south-south geopolitical zone despite agitations by the various groups within deal from multinational oil companies operating within the region.

The Labour leader praised the state governor for his visionary leadership that has led to a situation where the people living and doing businesses enjoyed peace and security.

He said that the state government’s amnesty programme has brought a great deal of peace in the state urging the state government to leave up to its responsibility of providing wherewithal to those who had renounced and repeated from their previous way of life to embrace the amnesty.

He urged the government to remain focused as a way of keeping the hopes, aspirations and dreams of the founding fathers of the state alive, as a state where all its great sons and daughters will be proud of their common heritage and prosperity.

Emecheta explained that the state’s workforce is solidly behind the present administration in all its ramifications towards bringing development and democratic dividends to the state. He said that the civil servants will continue to support policies of government that would improve their welfare and living conditions in the midst of the present economic challenges being faced by Nigerians. He urged civil servants to always remain dedicated, committed and supportive to the present administration in the state, especially now that their salary is usually regular and paid when due within delay.

Philip Okparaji