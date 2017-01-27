ICC Confirms 10 Squads For Women’s W/ Cup Qualifier

The squads of the 10 sides participating in the International Media Council (ICC) Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo from February 7 to February 21 have been announced.

A statement by the Media Department of the (ICC) said in Lagos that India, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka are among the leading sides participating in the tournament.

The statement made available to newsmen said the competition would decide which four teams get a chance to play in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 from June 24 to July 23 in England and Wales.

The top four sides will also earn places in the second edition of ICC Women’s Championship, while the fifth and sixth placed sides will secure ODI status for the next four years, it said.

The statement said Australia, England, New Zealand and the West Indies had already qualified directly for the pinnacle tournament after finishing among the top four in the ICC Women’s Championship concluded in November 2016.

It added that India, which has been clubbed along with Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Thailand in Group A, is the top side in the Colombo tournament at fifth rank and boasts a number of top players.

Pace bowler Jhulan Goswami is the top-ranked bowler in the ODI rankings, while Captain Mithali Raj is ranked third among batters.

It said sixth-ranked South Africa is the leading side in Group B, which also has Pakistan, Bangladesh, Scotland and Papua New Guinea.

The statement said that leading South Africa players include medium-pace bowler Marizanne Kapp, who is ranked fourth, and batters Lizelle Lee (11th), Mignon de Preez (17th) and Captain Dane van Niekerk (18th).

For Pakistan, captain and off-spinner Sana Mir is ranked ninth among bowlers, Bismah Maroof is the team’s top ranked batter in 10th place, while Javeria Wadood is ranked 14th.

For Sri Lanka, Chamari Athapaththu is the top-ranked batter from her side at 22nd slot, while left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera is the leading bowler at 35th rank.

According to the event format, each side will play four matches in the first round, following which the top three sides from each group will progress to the Super Six stage.

They will also carry forward points they earn against sides which have progressed to the Super Six stage from their group.

The top four sides from the Super Six stage, in which each side will play three matches against teams from the other group, will complete the eight-team line-up for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017.

The top two sides will battle out for the title in the February 21 final.