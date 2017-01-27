FAAN Trains 64 Fire Fighters

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in line with it’s quest for robust manpower development has concluded the training of 64 fire fighters at the Ecole Regionale de Securite Incendie in Cameroon.

FAAN in a statement made available to newsmen interpreted the meaning of the school which was located in Douala in Cameroon as the Regional School of Rescue and Fire Fighting.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Engineer Saleh Dunoma, while addressing participants on their return from Douala stated that the training was part of the Federal Government’s effort to boost safety at the nation’s airports, adding that such efforts will not be overlooked.

According to the FAAN boss, such training programme entails fire stimulator exercise, practical fire operations on simulator, under carriage fire, screen fire and fuel sillage fire among others in the series.

Dunoma in the statement, charged the beneficiaries to be of good behavior, as well as transfer the knowledge gained in the training to their colleagues.

The FAAN boss also stressed that the main objective of the training is to institutionalize international best practices and also have a structured station-level training.

He assured that the training will be sustained, as the management of the authority fully acknowledges the very importance of having a robust and well-trained fire-fighting personnel.

Dunoma also assured that the training of these personnel has reassured the confidence of the fier operators, as well as boost their morale in fire fighting.

Corlins Walter