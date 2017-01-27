Egi, Ogba Cold War Ends …As Egi Monarch Visits Oba

The Traditional Ruler of Egi

Clan, Prof. Anele Uzondu Nwokoma, Eze-Egi has paid a historic courtesy visit to the Oba of Ogbaland, Sir Chukumela Nnam OBI II at his palace in Omoku, bringing to an end the seeming cold war between the palace and Egi people that lasted for about four decades.

The two traditional rulers during the visit, embraced themselves and exchanged pleasantries to the admiration and excitement of their followers, as they sang and danced folk songs led by the Eze-Egi.

Speaking, Oba Chukumela Nnam Obi ll, expressed delight for the visit, saying: “I have nothing against any Egi person or their chieftaincy stool”, pointing out some instances where he had helped some indigenes of the area to achieve political positions.

The royal father also disclosed that at a time,Egi indigenes held positions such as chairman and secretary in his palace, stressing that what matters most was the unity and protection of the interest of the entire Ogba Kingdom in which Egi is an integral part.

Oba Nnam Obi II, stressed the need for traditional rulers in the local government area to speak with one voice, so that they could address numerous problems starring them as major oil and gas producing area.

He used the opportunity to call for equity and fairness in the distribute of the benefits of the nation’s resources, contending that it is when this has been done, could a lasting peace be attained in the Niger Delta region.

The traditional ruler also condemned as unnecessary the recent crises that resulted to the wanton destruction of lives and property, blaming it on lack of focus and proper upbringing of the youth.

“We have lost a generation of youths to the senseless crises, let us pray that such thing does not happen again in our land”, he said.

He commended the Eze-Egi for the bold steps he had taken to restore the age long relationship, and urged him to remain proactive and focused in administering the affairs of his people.

Earlier, King Anele Nwokoma had said that his visit was part of the plan to extend hands of friendship to fellow traditional rulers in all parts of the local government area and the state in general.

Nwokoma pointed out that development, progress and peace in Ogbaland would not be possible without the unity of all the traditional rulers, stressing that “ I have come to make peace with Oba on behalf of my people of Egi.

“ Our Oba for some time now, I was told you have not been passing Egi land when traveling out of your domain. From today you are free to go to any Egi community, or pass their territory,” the Eze-Egi added.