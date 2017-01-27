Davido Appoints Ayo George As New Manager …Sacks Kamal Ajiboye

The good relationship between Davido and his former Manager, Kamal Ajiboye, has come to an end as the singer declared recently on snap chat that he will be his own manager in 2017. He said, “we should not put our life into the hands of another man.”

His outburst was obvious that something went wrong between him and his former Manager which he did not disclose on for him to say that he will be his own Manager.

The Omo Baba Olowo who must have been following good intellectual advice that he cannot manage his music career himself, changed his mind and appointed Ayo George as his new manager.

It is believed that the move is a good one if he wants to make any impact in the Nigerian music scene. It was further gathered that his new manager has assumed office in earnest.