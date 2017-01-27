Consumers Blame Hard Times On Poor Planning

The inconsistency in the country’s economy and poor spending habits by some families have been identified as major causes of hardship experienced, especially in the month of January.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt last Tuesday, a clergy man, Rev. John Ezekwu, said responsibilities saddled around one’s shoulders in January is often greater than normal.

He advised that plans should be made in advance towards it in order to avoid financial incapability.

“The new year comes with so many things like new budgeting, fresh commitment to God and also domestic cares, room provision and children’s education,” he said.

According to him, such challenges were bound to be accompanied by an increase in expenditure.

“As a matter of fact it would not come without a heightening of expenditure”, he said.

Other residents in Port Harcourt who spoke to The Tide on the matter pointed out that while the prices of commodities and every other item increased, salary rate remained the same.

“January is always tough, but this one is something else, I dare say it is a lot tougher than others in the recent past”, according to a house wife, Mrs Flora Onu.

Another respondent, Helen Uka, however advised that Nigerians should plan towards surmounting the challenges posed by January, even as she urged people to downplay Christmas and New year celebrations in order to forestall unnecessary expenses.

“Many people, especially women, go for new dresses, despite the fact that they have old cloths that are better.

“The funniest thing is that such women have not used such clothings as to warrant the purchase of new one”, she wondered.

Also, an Associate Professor of Economics, Dr Hycinth Ajie, gave tips on how spending should be done in order to remain buoyant even at the beginning of the year.

He advised that Nigerians should learn not to save up their earnings for eleven months and then to waste all in December, only to be stranded in January.