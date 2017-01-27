Commissioner Tasks CSOs On Effective Advocacy 

The Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, has enjoined civil society groups to apply “one-on-one advocacy mechanism” in building credible mediation for development.

Ukah made the call when he met with the State Forum of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Asaba.

He said the NGOs could remedy the drawbacks of the conventional mass media advocacy which he said, was elitist, and technologically-based, using one-on-one advocacy to interface between government and the people.

“When you are considering media advocacy you are basically talking about television, radio and newspaper, you can estimate the segment of the society that you are targeting.

“But I think what we need more is the one-to-one advocacy.

“We do this by talking to people in town hall meetings, discussions with traditional rulers, youth groups, market women and others. That is what we need now,” the commissioner said.

According to him, lack of literacy among the huge populace living in the rural areas is a hindrance to their acquiring technological knowledge to explore such platforms.

He urged the NGOs to device the right mechanism in reaching out to people in the remote areas so as to effectively monitor and evaluate the impact of government policies and actions.

“The online media look elitist in the sense that you have to own and know how to operate cell phones and other devices that will enable you to access the Facebook, Youtube, WhatsApp and other online platforms.

“NGOs must reach the people in their natural habitat to create adequate awareness on what the current government has achieved since its inception,” Ukah said.

He, therefore, promised to liaise with the NGOs coalition and commended the forum for including security and peace building in its areas of focus.

The commissioner expressed confidence that positive results would be achieved when aggrieved parties embraced dialogue to resolve disputes.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Forum, Mr Okezi Odugala had said the visit was to create a synergy between the Forum and the state Ministry of Information as well as to seek support for media advocacy and campaign against unwholesome practices.