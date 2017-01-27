Cameroon’s Coach Expects Matip Return

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos reveals he would like to have Joel Matip back in the national team set up after the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.

The Indomitable Lions are through to the quarter-finals of the biennial continental showpiece after playing to a 0-0 draw in their final Group B match against hosts, Gabon on Sunday.

Matip reportedly announced his retirement from the national side, yet Broos called him for AFCON with the defender rejecting the call-up to focus on Liverpool instead.

“I hope he’ll change his mind and we’ll see him in the next game (after the Nations Cup) because he’s a fantastic player,” Broos told Tidesports source

“I’m very happy that this problem is solved and he can play again for Liverpool and I hope, really I hope, that he’s thinking again why shouldn’t I play with Cameroon.

“I think everyone is free to make a decision and he made the decision not to come with us here for the Nations Cup.

“I respect his decision but I also think the Cameroon Federation had to do what it has done because they are the FIFA rules and it’s too easy to say no, I don’t come.

“But this problem is solved now, for me there is no problem anymore and I still hope, as I have done since I was coach of Cameroon, that he will come back and play with us again.”

Meanwhile, FIFA rules state, a player may be blocked from featuring for his club if he refuses to play for his country, but on Friday Matip was cleared to play.

The Reds defender last played for the national team in 2015 and was not included in their final 23-man squad for the tournament.