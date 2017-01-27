Bayelsa Urges Developers To Regularise Documents

The new Bayelsa State

Physical Planning and Urban Development Board, has been tasked to ensure that land developers in Yenagoa, the state capital, comply with the development control laws and regulations of the state.

To this end, the state government has advised those who have already built structures in Yenagoa without recourse to the government approved permit to regularize them, as failure to do so would attract demolition of such structures.

Governor Seriake Dickson, who gave the advice while inaugurating the Chairman and Executive Directors of the board in Government House, Yenagoa, stressed that the board also has a vital role to play in the government’s efforts to generate revenue for the state.

Describing their functions as crucial to laying the physical planning and development of the state capital, he condemned the practice of some individuals who construct their houses haphazardly thereby defacing the capital city.

Dickson, who also called on the management team of the board to update his office with their activities on a monthly basis, said the board is expected to enforce the development control laws and regulations towards actualizing the dreams the government has for Yenagoa.

His words: “Yenagoa has to be a planned city where development is regulated; where there must be order and discipline in regulation. We don’t want Bayelsa and particularly our state capital to be a slum.

“We don’t want people to just carry out development anyhow without any recourse to government and without any planning. We don’t want our people to continue to think that for you to have a house, you just come anywhere there is a forest; and then begin to build the house. That is never done; that is chaos and that is the type of situation we presently have.

“The reason Yenagoa City, even with the investment government and individuals are making, the beauty is yet to come out very well because the development is not taking any planned or structured manner. Development is haphazard. Now, all that has to stop.

”This board is a mixture of two critical bodies. You are going to perform the duties earlier performed by the Capital City Development Authority. You will also perform development control as well as embark on revenue generation. So this board is very important and that is why we took time to select you all and amend the law. We took time to even draft the initial legislation and to cause an amendment to be made until we are where we are today.”