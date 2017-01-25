Seek Spiritual Powers, Cleric Tells Christians

The 2017 monthly healing service of the Greater Evangelism World Crusade has kicked-off at the world headquarters of the ministry, Rukpokwu, with a call on Christians to seek spiritual powers and live Christ-like lives for peace in the land.

Speaking on the occasion, the International Director of the Ministry, Pastor Isaac Valentine Olori, charged the congregation to be filled with the power of spiritual desire to enable them realise the gift of God.

Decrying a life devoid of spiritual desire, the international director enjoined the worshippers to emulate King David, who desired to always dwell in God’s house, and also see the beauty of God.

Olori observed that the search for wealth and worldly possessions was a sign that Christ was lacking in one’s life, and admonished them to “heed the call through Prophet Isaiah to seek the kingdom of God and quench your thirst.”

Cautioning that the quest for material satisfaction would only cause disappointment and more craving, Olori urged that the kingdom of God and its righteousness should rather be sought first.

On true service and devotion, the man of God enjoined the congregation to exist to please Almighty and not vice versa.

Recommending focus on God, as a spiritual practice, Olori said that the object of our search indicates where our heart is.

ThankGod Echikwa