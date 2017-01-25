The new gymnastic spring floor mat and other equipment ordered by the Rivers State Government have arrived the state.
The State gymnastic coach, Frank D. Nsiegbe, who revealed this to Tidesports source yesterday expressed gratitude to the State government for the equipment and interest in the sports.
Nsiegbe further commended the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the equipment, assuring that the new equipment would spur the team to greatness.
According to him, “This is a magic performance by Governor Wike.
Nseigbe noted that the equipment is the best in the country presently, adding that with this, the team would emerge the best in the country.
“With this equipment, Rivers team will be out in any tournament”, he said.
Rivers Gymnastic Team Gets New Equipment
