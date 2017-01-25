Rally: Rivers Police Arraign 45 Pro-Biafra Suspects

Forty-five suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra were arraigned at two Magistrate Courts in Port Harcourt last Monday evening by the Rivers State Police.

The suspects were arrested for allegedly embarking on an unauthorised rally protest last Friday in Port Harcourt and its environs in support of President Donald Trump of United States of America while also calling for the release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The suspects were among the 65 persons the state police command said it arrested during the protest that lasted for several hours.

While 35 of the suspects were brought before Chief Magistrate S. Andrew-Jaja of Court 8, the other 10 were arraigned before Chief Magistrate A. O. Amadi-Nna, around 5.10pm.

They were all arraigned on a two count charge of conspiracy to commit treasonable felony and display of unruly behaviour.

According to the first charge, the suspects were accused of committing treasonable felony and therefore committed an offence punishable under Section 516A (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Volume 11 Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999 as amended.