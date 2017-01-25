Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc In PH …Destroys Property, Bill Boards

The first rainfall in Rivers State for 2017 has left in its wake a series of destructions at several locations especially in Port last Monday.

At the Mile 3 axis of Port Harcourt, one person was feared dead while two people are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in Port Harcourt.

The mother of the deceased girl, Eucharia Nweche, while speaking to the press, stated that her daughter was 16 years old and met her death where they ran to take shelter from the short but heavy down pour, when strong wind pulled down the bill board, knocking her daughter to her untimely death.

Meanwhile, the rainstorm also wreacked havoc at the premises of Rivers State School of Nursing, Rumueme.

Some students of the school in a chat with newsmen stated that some lecture blocks were deroofed, while other properties were destroyed during the storm.

According to the Head of students of the school, Toby Benjamin, “some of our lectuere blocks, including some staff quarters were deroofed, causing students to scamper to unknown destinations”.

He further said, the incidence has disrupted their studies. Also at the Waterlines axis of the state capital, some high tension electricity wires were brought down destroying shops and cars.

The victims called on the emergency relief services of the state to come to their aid to enable them resume their normal daily life.