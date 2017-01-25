Pastor’s Wife Cautions Against Domestic Violence

A Parish Mother with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Great Grace Parish, Omachi Estate, Rumuodomaya in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mrs. Kelechi Akpelu, has condemned the increasing level of domestic violence against women and described it as a mark of the ebbing virtues among the male folk.

Mrs. Akpelu, who stated this while speaking with the Men’s Fellowship of the Great Grace Parish, Omachi Estate, Port Harcourt last Sunday enjoined men to love their wives in order to foreclose or reduce the rise in domestic violence.

She described wife battery as a sin against God and a crime against the Rivers State Government and warned that erring husbands might face the wrath of the law.

She described some husbands as tigers at the homefront, but angels on the street and remarked that wife battery was a dereliction of the husband’s duty of loving his wife.

She also admonished women to respect their husbands in order to stem the tide of domestic violence.