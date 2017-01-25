NAFDAC Destroys N9bn Fake Drugs In Rivers

The National Agency for Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has destroyed 11 containers of fake pharmaceutical products worth N9.6 billion in Port Harcourt.

The 11 containers were seized last year, by the Nigeria Customs Service at the Onne Port in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Onne Port, Eunice Chinenye Smart, told The Tide during the destruction exercise that the items were seized from different companies, and described the seizure as the biggest in recent times.

Speaking, the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole called for collaborative efforts to rid Nigeria of fake and unwholesome products.

The minister, who presided over the destruction of the containers in Eneka, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, said that everyone must cooperate to check the menace of fake and sub-standard products in the country.

Adewole also warned Nigerians against taking drugs without doctor’s prescription.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has pledged its commitment towards the completion of all abandoned projects in the country.

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole said this, while commissioning the South-South Zonal office of the National Agency for Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Port Harcourt.

The Minister also described the production and distribution of fake drugs as a crime against humanity, stressing that the government was leaving no stone unturned to stamp out the menace.

He commended NAFDAC for the initiative, and called on the office to be properly utilized to check the menace of fake drugs in the state and the South-South Zone.

In her address, the Acting Director General of NAFDAC, Mrs Yetunde Oni, described the ceremony as a milestone in the fight against substandard products in the zone.

Oni, who said that the edifice was the first of its kind in all the states of the Federation, said that the agency needs a conducive environment for its operations.