Lawmaker Promises Effective Representation

Member representing Esit Eket/Ibeno in the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, Mr Usoro Akpanusor, has promised to offer new directions for the socio-economic development of the areas.

Akpanusor, who is the chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, made the promise while delivering two-bedroom flat each to two families in Esit Eket.

He said the buildings were his contributions to those families that have been homeless.

“This is sheer humanitarian effort, I was moved by the inclement conditions of the beneficiaries and I felt I should intervene.

“This is just the beginning. I hope to establish partnership with reputable estate developers to provide low cost accommodation for the poorest in the areas.

“I have observed lack of modern houses in the rural areas has become a serious challenge that needed urgent attention of the relevant authorities,’’ he said.

The houses are two bedroom detached bungalow and three bedroom detached bungalow, respectively located at Idong Abaeto, Ebighi Awang Uquo.

Akpanusor said, aside performing his traditional legislative function, he would continue to embark on poverty alleviation programmes.

“I will not only give people more effective representation but embark on programmes that will improve their standard of living,’’ he said.

He disclosed that he had initiated a revolving loan scheme of N50million for 50 women drawn from the eleven wards that make up the constituency.

Akpanusor said other projects that he embarked on included building of civic centre, solar power water, mini stadium as well as rural roads rehabilitation.

He added that the renovation of hostel blocks in Girls Secondary School at Ibeno Local Government Area of the state was at advanced stage.