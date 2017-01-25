Kerosene: Abia Residents improvise Kitchens For Firewood

Some residents of Umuahia, the Abia State capital, have resorted to improvising kitchens within their apartments to be able to cook with firewood as the price of Kerosene has skyrocketed in the town.

The petroleum product now sells for between N300 and N400 per litre.

investigations showed that the commodity sold for N400 per content of a Lucozade bottle (which is less than a litre) in the black market and N300 per litre at filling stations. A cross-section of the residents expressed concern over the scarcity of the commodity and the attendant price hike. A public affairs analyst, Mr Sunny Nwogu said that some residents had been compelled to improvise kitchens within their apartments “to be able to cook with firewood”. “My worry is that the current economic situation is biting harder and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight,” Nwogu said.

A public servant, Ms Henrietta Ifeanyi, described the situation as “worrisome”, saying that the price had gone beyond the reach of the common man.

“The high cost of the commodity has made the cost of living more unbearable for the common man in the country,” Ifeanyi said.