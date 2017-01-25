Italian Firm, NNPC Move To Rehabilitate PH Refinery

The Italian oil giant, ENI International, will soon commence the rehabilitation and refurbishment of Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC), Alesa-Eleme following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with the oil company in Rome last Monday.

In a statement posted on its website and obtained by The Tide, the Italian oil company ENI said that the company through its subsidiaries, Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and Nigerian Agip Exploration (NAE) were to promote new activities in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The statement added that the parties agreed to co-operate for the rehabilitation and enhancement of Port Harcourt Refinery, stressing that in the upstream sector, both parties agreed to intensify oil and gas production operations with an increased focus on exploration and development activities in the onshore, offshore and ultra deep water areas.

The MoU also stressed the basis for the assessment of the national electricity grid reliability and of most efficient renewable energy projects to secure energy accessibility in Nigeria’s most remote area.

The MoU further emphasized cooperation concerning power generation, access to energy to enhance the power generation capacity in Okpai IPP through the fast-track development of its Phase II to make it one of the largest combined cycle power plants in Africa.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Chairman of the Board of the NNPC, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu signed on behalf of NNPC, while the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ENI, Claudio Descalzi, signed on behalf of the oil giant company.

Philip Okparaji