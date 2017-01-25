Group Wants RSG To Check Waste Littering

A group, the South South Consultative Enlightenment and Mobilization Council (SSYCEMOC), has called on the Rivers State Ministry of Environment to arrest commercial vehicles and individuals involved in littering the Port Harcourt metropolis with waste.

In a statement signed by the Director of Publicity of the council, Comrade Christian Nnodim and also made available to the press, the organisation said it was disappointing that inspite of the effort of the state government, some persons still throw wastes materials from inside commercial vehicles to the open street.

The statement said, time has come for the appropriate agencies to begin to effect arrest of defaulters and the vehicles from where such wastes were being thrown to the open street.

Nnodim said for the campaign for clean Port Harcourt to be achieved, there was the urgent need for all to be involved.

Those who prefer being agents of wastes distribution and multiplication in the city must face appropriate punishment.

In Calabar city, you dare not try throw out waste from any vehicle, commercial or private into the open street. SSYCEMOC wants same to be standard in Port Harcourt.

The group also frowned at the dumping of abandoned vehicles on the streets of Port Harcourt saying it does not complement the massive effort of the present administration in the state in rehabilitating all the street roads in Port Harcourt.

The group called on authorities of the Port Harcourt City to commence action toward getting the city free from such damaged vehicles.

“We suggest that authorities of the council should evacuate such damaged vehicles which obstruct such public spaces and to also make the owners pay the cost of the services”, it said.

Chris Oluoh