Fulfill Promise On Oil Wells …PDP Tasks Amaechi

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), says it is shocked that the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is yet to address the issue of oil wells, he said belonged to the state but ceded to the neighbouring states of Bayelsa, Abia and Akwa Ibom by the Federal Government which he cited as his major reason for decamping to the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

The PDP, in a statement yesterday by the state Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, and signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, wondered why it has taken Amaechi almost two years as a chieftain of the APC and Minister of Transportation to convince the APC-led Federal Government to address the supposed injustice for which he vilified the then PDP controlled government under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Recalling Amaechi’s own statement prior to his exit from the PDP, that as the governor entrusted to keep guard over the commonwealth of the State, he would not allow the grave injustice, opting to decamp to where the interest of the state would be better protected, Obuah charged Amaechi to explain to Rivers people what was still hindering him from actualising his promise almost two years into his dream ‘redeemer party’.

“It’s now crystal clear that like the maverick politician he is, Amaechi was only using the misfortune of the state to achieve his personal ambition as all his reasons for decamping to the APC have never been brought to the front burner of national discourse, let alone being addressed by his new found love, the APC-led government”, the state PDP boss noted.

Obuah regretted that all Amaechi accused the PDP of, as his reason for joining the APC, are now the trademarks of the APC, stressing that contrary to Amaechi’s lies, the people were never the focus of the APC government neither does it share the hopes and aspirations of the Niger Delta people besides treating the people as second rate citizens.

“We therefore challenge Amaechi and his co-travellers to pin-point one unsatisfied demand by the people under the Jonathan administration, including the issue of refund for reconstructed federal roads in the State that has been addressed by the Buhari administration”, the state PDP chairman declared.

It would be recalled that Amaechi had promised while decamping to the APC, that if Buhari wins the presidential election, he will return all the oil wells back to Rivers State within six months of his administration and refund to the state all monies spent on federal roads in Rivers State.