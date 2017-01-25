C’River Speaker Wants FG To Repair Roads

The Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Mr John Gaul-Lebo, has called on the Federal Government to repair the federal roads in the state especially the Ikom-Calabar highway.

Gaul-Lebo made the call in an interview with newsmen in Calabar.

He said that federal roads in Cross River were in a sorry state, adding that there was the urgent need for the Federal Government to intervene by awarding contracts for the repair of the roads.

The speaker said that the bad condition of roads had hampered economic activities in the state.

He commended the Federal Government for the projects so far executed in the state, noting, however, that it needed to fix dilapidated infrastructure.

“The Calabar-Itu federal road has been fixed under the partnership of the state government and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“The death traps that were on that road, especially during the rainy season, have all been fixed and motorists plying the road have nothing to complain about again.

“Some federal roads in Cross River have turned to death traps, especially the Ikom-Calabar road which thousands of vehicles ply daily.

“Road infrastructure remains one of the indices of determining a country’s development. The economic benefits of motorable roads in a country are enormous,’’ he said.

The speaker said that Governor Ben Ayade had maintained a cordial relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gaul-Lebo said that Ayade had also related well with the Federal Ministries of Works and Niger Delta Affairs, adding that the relationship had resulted in federal roads in the state being given attention.

“I would suggest that the Federal Government gives some of these roads back to state governments and provide funds for their maintenance.

“What is the need of saying that some roads across the 36 states belong to the Federal Government and retaining the funds for their maintenance in one ministry?

“Administratively, this is not possible because the institution may not be strong enough to drive that policy of government,” he said.