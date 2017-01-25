Bizman Tasks Agencies On Signage Compliance

Advertising agencies operating in Rivers State have been urged to obey the rules and regulations of the Signage and Advert Agency (RISSA) as to enhance revenue for the state.

The Managing Director of Regour Edge Nigeria Limited, Ifeanyi Evans-Osi, made the call while exchanging views with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Monday.

He said that such areas of revenue generation have been undermined by the public who place advertisements without following the rules and regulation.

Evans-Osi noted that, if all adverts and other similar notices are paid for as prescribed by law, the state’s revenue would increase.

According to him, public, especially owners of bill boards, must learn how to support government in revenue generation.

He also pointed out that in countries like Britain and other developed areas, it would be difficult to sight any unpaid advertorials or notices in public places.

The civil engineer, who agreed that advert notices have a way of defacing buildings and other architectural designs, noted that the only way to accommodate it was the payment for such public information.

He explained that the people must be self-disciplined towards revenue and other bills payment.

He was of the view that the public must not wait for the government to place a kind of law or order before they would comply to certain payments.

The Regour Edge boss, also called on the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government to review the laws establishing RISSA and possibly amend it in order to expand its scope of operation.

In his suggestion, more areas like the marine sector should be included to the agency to, among other things, enable it generate more revenue and employment opportunities.

Earlier, he had lauded Chief Nyesom Wike for what he described as a well-tailored leadership style.