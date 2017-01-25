Bill Board, Mast Collapse: RSG Begins Integrity Tests …As Rainstorm Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

The Rivers State Signage and Advert Regulatory Agency, has begun integrity test to reduce hazards posed by faulty and poorly erected bill boards in the state.

Managing Director of the agency, Chukudi Dimpka made the revelation during a chat with newsmen over the destruction of many bill boards and communication masts by storm around the city on Monday in Port Harcourt during which a 16-year old girl, Miss Peace Weche was killed while two others sustained serious injuries..

Mr. Dimpka who inspected some of the bill boards that were destroyed by storm blamed poor maintenance on the part of advert practitioners, noting that most of the poles were outdated and rusty.

He regretted the level of damage done on some houses and stalls along the Mile 3 axis, as two advert bill boards fell on a building and another on a building material plaza destroying properties worth millions of naira.

After the inspection he revealed that the agency will commence evacuation of the affected poles to avert further damage and threat to public safety.

As a way of checking the occurrence of such disasters in the future, he noted that a new measure will be put in place, “part of the new criteria is such that for the agency to approve new bill boards you have to conduct a soil test, have an environmental Impact assessment report and insurance policy.”

He explained that many of the advert approvals have been revoked in order to get compliance.

On what the public should do to prevent accidents, he advised people to be alert and look around for flying object while traders should stop setting up business under bill boards.

Community Development Committee Chairman, Nkpolu Community in Mile 3, Pastor Isokwo Igwe has decried the loss of a 16 year old Miss Wechie who was killed by a telecom mast in Nkpolu Community Secondary School compound on Monday during a heavy storm.

The mast erected in the premises of the University of Port Harcourt School of Continuing Education fell and hit the girl who was selling food items for the mum in the school premises.

The Tide learnt that a football coach who was taking shelter from the rain under a makeshift building was also hit. He was said to have sustained injuries but did not die as he was rushed to a hospital.

Pastor Igwe who blamed poor maintenance of the mast as responsible for the accident said the community would summon a meeting of owners of such structures in the area.

Already, he stated that the matter has been reported to the police and the body of the girl deposited in the mortuary, as he commiserated with the family over the loss of their daughter.

Meanwhile, It was a tragic Monday afternoon for inhabitants of Oroworukwo Community in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State following the instant death of Miss Peace Wechie.

Speaking to The Tide, the mother of the late 16-year old girl, Wechie Eucharia Charles, said the incident occurred at 4pm inside the Oroworukwo Community Secondary School, Nkpolu, during the Monday rain where her shop was, adding that the rainstorm pulled the ICT Mast belonging to UNIPORT CCE, which fell atop her makeshift shop where her late daughter and others were taking shade during the rain.

“Today, I was with my children in my shop here at about 4pm with others who came to take shade as a result of the rain. What I heard was noise. The mast fell on my daughter. I saw my daughter, coach, and one other small boy rushed to hospital in Mile 1, but on getting to the place, the doctor confirmed her dead,” she stated.

Also speaking, a community leader in the area, Apostle Princewill Nnokam described the incident as a sad one for the community, adding that such calamity has not been witnessed since the history of the community.

Nnokam blamed the woes of the community not only on the natural disaster, but also on the non-professional work done by the engineer that handled the construction of the destroyed mast.

He called on the relevant authorities, especially the University of Port Harcourt, to come to the support of the family, adding that the deceased parent has lost all she had, her business and daughter to the incident.

Nnokam, however, said that the matter has been reported to the UST Police Division, even as he called for sanction on the structural engineer that handled the work for unprofessional work done.

The small boy, David Ihiemekwalam, and his football coach, an elderly man, who were also hit by the mast, and sustained serious injuries, were said to be responding to treatment at a hospital in Port Harcourt.

The father of the boy, Mr Joseph Ihiemekwalam, who hails from Abia State, said “according to my son’s account of the accident, he (David Ihiemekwalam) and his football coach, an elderly man, were sitting on a bench right behind the late Miss Peace Weche”.

According to him, they narrowly escaped death because it was the middle of the Mast that hit them while the fence between UPHCCE and Community Secondary School, Nkpolu took much of the weight, adding that what killed Miss Peace Weche was the sharp edge of the Mast which hit directly on her head.

The UPHCCE director, who declined to disclose his identity, said due to the heavy storm, many masts such as MTN Mast and Diamond Bank Mast around the area were badly affected, regretting that it was very sad and unfortunate that the college’s Telecommunication Mast fell across the fence and killed the 16-year old.

The director hinted further that the Community Development Chairman (CDC), Isokwo Igwe and the Board members of the University of Port Harcourt, College of Continuing Education, have already scheduled to visit the family to condole with them on the death of the girl.

In an interview with newsmen, the Acting Chairman, Rivers State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Mr Chukwudi Dimkpa, said that poor maintenance culture by advertising companies and lack of proper monitoring and supervision during the mounting of heavy masts were responsible for such accidents capable of claiming lives and destruction of buildings.

Dimkpa added that soon his agency would commence total checks on all the billboards mounted in the city of Port Harcourt and its environs, with a view to correcting any anomalies.

Our correspondent, who visited the scene of the incident, reports that many buildings were destroyed, properties estimated at N200million were lost by traders along the area due to the thunderstorm.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni said he was yet to be briefed on the matter.

Akujobi Amadi & Susan Serekara-Nwikhana