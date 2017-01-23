Wike Tasks Navy On Safe Waterways

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day opened last week’s activities in Government House. For the first time in many years, the wreath laying ceremony fell on a Sunday and the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and other top government functionaries paid their last respects to the fallen heroes at Isaac Boro Park, Port Harcourt.

Shortly after the ceremony at Isaac Boro Park, Wike addressed legionaires in Government House, where he announced a N100 million rehabilitation fund for both widows of dead soldiers and retired officers’ welfare.

He used the occasion to praise the valour and courage of men of the Armed Forces in securing the territorial and internal security of the country. He especially lauded them for the recent success in dislodging Boko Haram in the Northern part of the nation.

The Rivers State governor was of the opinion that the fund donated by his administration would cushion the hardship and challenges faced by ex-servicemen and their families. He also charged the leadership of the Nigerian legion to manage the fund wisely.

Last Monday, Governor Wike attended the opening session of the “Five Nights of Glory”, a popular evangelical programme by Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt. He also attended the Tuesday edition, but before the programme on Tuesday, the governor met with school principals in the state.

Addressing principals of public schools in the state last Tuesday, Chief Wike was miffed with the revelation made by the officials of Ministry of Education over charges made on students who register for the yearly WASC and NECO exams.

The governor chided the authorities for charging extra fees, despite the fact that he remits the monthly overhead for all ministries to take care of monthly expenses. He was angry that the fees were extra burden to both parents and students. Against this backdrop, the visibly angry governor directed both the commissioner, permanent secretary and the school principals to account for the extra fees charged since the inception of his administration.

The principals and ministry officials according to the directive of the governor were to submit a written record to the office of the Chief of Staff, Government House before the end of last week.

Shortly after the meeting with school principals and officials and officials of the Ministry of Education, Governor Nyesom Wike headed to NNS Pathfinder at Rumuolumeni to unveil 120 Housing Units named Rivers Quarters at the Naval Base.

Speaking while inaugurating the new houses, Chief Wike urged the Navy to use the newly acquired security gunboats strictly to police the waterways in the state.

He said the state government will continue to support the Navy with the needed logistics to protect the nation’s assets, while disclosing plans to construct a second road leading to the Nigerian Navy Base in the area.

Last Friday the state Commissioner for Transport, Deacon Akie Fubara made an inspection visit to the site of the ongoing Bonny/Bille/Nembe Waterfront Jetty project. He used the visit to enlist the support of residents and other stakeholders to ensure that the project is not stalled.

Last Saturday, wife of the state Governor, Justice Suzette Nyesom Wike attended the white wedding ceremony of young Miss Anyanwu, daughter of elder statesman Emma Anyanwu at Corpus Christi Cathedral.