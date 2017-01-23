UNDP Plants 500 Trees In Rivers

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has planted over 500 trees at Oko-Ohia Afara in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The exercise was part of the on-going Biodiversity conservation programme of the organization.

National coordinator of the United Nations Development Porgramme Niger Delta Biodiversity Conservation Programme Dr. Matthew Dore who said this at Afara in an interview with newsmen also urged for strong political will to preserve the forest from destruction.

Dr. Dores daid that Oko-Ohia Afara is important to the UNDP as it is the home of Ala Afara, a goddess in which the Afara community derives its name.

He said that the tree planting exercise was to enable the forest to recover some of its loses due to a recent fire incident which gutted parts of the forest.

He described the forest as I treasured resource that must be preserved for future generations and stressed the need for legislations that will stop further encroachment by the people.

Also speaking the Eze Ala Afara, Eze Cyril Nwankwo said that the sacred forest was historically connected with the foundation of Afara community.

He said that the goddess Ala Afara which shrine is located in the forest has continue to protect the community against attack from within and outside the area.

The Chief Priest also commended the UNDP for drawing global attention to the forest, stressing that the effort would boost tourism in the area since some of the trees planted include; Obeche, Opepe, the gubonensis and others.