Road Worthiness: RSG Set To Impound Vehicles

The Rivers State Ministry of Transport, has hinted of plans to commence impounding vehicles that fall below road worthiness.

It also said that talks are on to enforce compulsory state colour for commercial vehicles – taxis and buses, noting that once the different road unions agree on terms, the state government will issue a deadline.

Speaking to newsmen at the weekend in his office in Port Harcourt, the State Commissioner for Transport, Deacon Akie Fubara said plans for impounding vehicles that fall short of road worthiness are ongoing, as the ministry was schooling its Vehicle Insprection Officers (VIOs) on new procedures to check the menace of vehicles that should not ply the road.

On the implementation of compulsory painting of commercial vehicles in state colours he said, “we are not fixing time yet because it requires money and this government understands the burden on its citizens but gradually we will get it through and the implementation would be enforced”.

The State Transport Commissioner, who commented on the new policy by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to enforce speed limits in vehicles lauded the programme, but said putting speed limits can only be effective for vehicles plying the highways and inter-state trunk roads.

He said, “ I would think that for effective check, it would be good for long distance. On the whole, it’s a good policy because it would reduce road accidents”.

The Commissioner also assured that the State Transport Company (RTC) would be reorganized to meet present challenges following the recent inauguration of a new board for the state owned Transport Company.