Rivers Police Charge Pro-Biafra Agitators To Court, Today

The Rivers State Police Command says it will arraign about 65 membrs of the pro-Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) allegedly arrested for public disturbances in the state last Friday in court, today.

The Police also said that the arrested acclaimed members of IPOB contravened section 41 © of the criminal Code Act, Cap C 37 Laws of the Federation 2004, adding that the alleged act was a treasonable felony for a group of persons to declare war against the government.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations in the command, Ahmed Magagi, stated this during a press briefing at the Command headquarters in Port Harcourt, over the weekend, adding that the timely intervention of the police forstalled what would have been described as a total carnage in the state.

Magaji, who represented the State Commissioner of Police on the briefing, denied that some persons were killed by the Police during the protest by the IPOB members as the protest by the IPOB members as being speculated in some quarters.

He said the protesters did not secure the state government and police permits before the protest, noting that they took the laws into their hands.

“Some suspected members of the indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) took laws into their hands, organized and staged an unlawful protest in the Port Harcourt Metropolis, thereby disturbing the peace of the state, disrupting free flow of traffic, preventing law abiding citizens from going about their lawful businesses, and caused untold hardship to the generality of the populace”, he said.

Magagi said that in an effort to disperse the rampaging group from carrying out their unlawful intention, reasonable and minor force like tear-gas was used to disperse them.

“others left lawfully in obedience to our directives, the disobedient ones continued with the intention of actualizing their illegal purpose.

Consequently, about 65 of them were arrested, at different points within the metropolis, being suspected members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

He noted that some items recovered from the arrested were some flags bearing the inscription of IPOB and other incriminating items.

According to him, “The suspects arrested have made useful statements to the police and investigation is ongoing. Further developments will be communicated to you in due course. But for the intervention and proactive measures put in place by officers and men of the command, led by my humble self, what would have turned into a total breakdown of law and order was professionally and tactically managed.

“it is indeed saddening to note that before embarking on the said illegal protest march, there was no official communication to the command, which in itself is reprehensible, condemnable and unfortunate. The police as an agency of government has the statutory responsibility to protect lives and property at any given time, which was what we practically and professionally did yesterday that forestalled what would have been a total carnage in the state”. He said.