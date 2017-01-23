Rivers Angels Emerge NWFL Champions

Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt at the weekend emerged champions of the 2015/2016 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) for the third consecutive season after defeating Nasarawa Amazons 4-3 on penalties.

The match which was played at the FIFA Goal project, Abuja ended in a stalemate after regulation time as both sides displayed levels of brilliance but none of them could break the deadlock.

John saved Nasarawa Amazons’ third kick taken by Ejaloribe Adejoke to ensure that the NWFL defending champions had a life line.

(Uju Joseph’s calm effort in the last spot kick for the ultimate club ensured Rivers Angels won the league trophy, bringing it to five, the number of NWFL titles won by the team.

The win ensured Rivers Angels crowned their seasons with a double as they had also grabbed the Federation Cup in November 2016 in similar way.

After the win, head coach of the club Edwin Okon said he was a happy man.

“Coming back from a break to have a three to four days training, I think am the happiest man”, Okon said.

“I expected them to do what they did today, I was not expecting so much from the team and I thank God for the victory”, he added.