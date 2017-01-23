PDP Hails Fayose’s Emergence As Governors’ Forum Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence in the ability of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti to lead the PDP Governors’ Forum.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, said in a statement issued last Saturday in Abuja that the party believed that the Ekiti state governor would perform on his new assignment with responsibility and candour.

“He has come on board at a crucial time in the life of our party.

“We have confidence in his uncommon courage to pull together his colleagues to work more in the interest of the party, its membership and democracy in general.

“We are optimistic that he will bring to bear his wealth of experience as he takes up this onerous task.

“The party appreciates Fayose’s doggedness and perspectives on national issues as he amplifies the voice of opposition by holding the government in power to be more accountable to the people,’’ Adeyeye said

According to him, the public are looking forward to a more vibrant and constructive opposition by PDP,’’ he said.

It would be recalled that Fayose was on Thursday night appointed as the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum.

Meanwhile, the former Minster of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien, says the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) will recover its mandate from the defected PDP senator, Nelson Effiong.

Essien made this known during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting of Eket Senatorial District on Saturday to deliberate on the recent political development in the district.

He said the PDP in Akwa Ibom would begin the process that will ultimately ensure that the mandate given to Effiong was recovered.