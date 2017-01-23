Fayose Amplifies Voice Of Opposition -Makarfi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has said that the Ekiti State Governor, Peter Ayo Fayose’s emergence as the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, has come at a critical time in the party’s life.

Makarfi while congratulating Fayose on his emergence; added that the party appreciates his doggedness and perspectives on national issues, stressing that he amplifies the voice of opposition by holding the government in power accountable.

Fayose emerged chairman of the forum last Friday morning.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, read, “He has come on board at a crucial time in the life of our party, and we have confidence in his uncommon courage to pull together his colleagues to work more in the interest of the party, its membership and democracy in general. We are optimistic that he will bring to bear his wealth of experience as he takes up this onerous task.

“We appreciate Fayose’s doggedness and perspectives on national issues as he amplifies the voice of opposition by holding the government in power accountable. Nigerians are looking forward to a more vibrant and constructive opposition through his able leadership of this forum,” the PDP added.

Also speaking, the Chairman Board of Trustee, BOT of the party, Senator Wali Jibril, and the leadership of the party in the National Assembly, Senator Ike Ekweremadu endorsed the choice of Fayose.

They described Fayose as a man who would boost the growth and development of the Party.

In his acceptance speech, Fayose, who succeeded Governor Olusegun Mimiko, described his election as call to service and promised not to let the party down as the chairman of the forum.

Fayose said he was out to pull down the wall of Jericho surrounding the party, with a promise to embark on total mobilisation of party members nationwide ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He assured that the party would work very hard to reclaim its lost states and as well form the government at the centre come 2019.

Meanwhile, The Peoples Democratic Party caucus of Ekiti State lawmakers in the National Assembly said Governor Ayodele Fayose’ emergence as the PDP Governors’ Forum chairman was a new dawn for the party.

The lawmakers stated this in a statement by the member representing Ekiti South in the Senate, Biodun Olujimi, on Sunday in Abuja.

They congratulated the governor on the appointment and pledged their support to him.

Olujimi said: “Governor Fayose to us is a goal getter and we know he will go to places to carry his colleagues along in restoring hope to our great party.

“We salute Fayose on his new assignment aimed at rebuilding and rebranding the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“We also commend his colleagues for deeming it fit to push him forward for the enormous task of making PDP regain its lost glory.

“For those of us in the national assembly, we will always stand by him and pray for him in the new task before him, which we have no doubt that he will pursue to a logical conclusion.

“To the caucus, this is a new dawn for the PDP.”

Fayose was elected on Thursday night to take over from his Ondo state counterpart, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, whose tenure as governor will end in February.