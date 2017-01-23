Ezekiel-Hart Laid To Rest In Bonny

The remains of Robert Erefagha Ezekiel-Hart were committed to mother earth in his country-home, Bonny last Saturday, with eulogies from eminent Nigerians across ethnic and geographical divide.

A retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ezekiel-Hart was a founding and pioneer Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, and a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Born on 15th July, 1930, the deceased was educated in Bonny Government School, Aba Government School and Enitonia High School, Port Harcourt where he graduated in flying colours.

He worked as a reporter/sub-editor in several newspapers before Nigeria’s independence and later enrolled with the Nigerian Police where he rose to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police before retirement.

Ezekiel-Hart authored several publications, among which include: “Keepers of Peace”, “History of the Nigerian Police” and “The Police, And Public in Nigeria” and “Careers in Nigeria Police”.

He also travelled widely, acquiring experience in public service, journalism, public relations, management and public administration.

He retired in March, 1983, on medical grounds and lived a quiet life before his demise.

Among those who eulogized him included the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris the State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, General Ike O.S. Nwachukwu (rtd.), and state Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Emma Okah, Prof. Leo Otoide, among others.