Expert Tasks Rivers LGAs On Infrastructure Dev

A road construction consultant, Mr. Eugene Ugo, has called on local government councils in Rivers State to support the efforts of the government in infrastructural development.

Ugo, who stated this in an exclusive interview with The Tide at the weekend in Port Harcourt said, local governments as the third tier of government should complement the efforts of the various states in order to ensure even development of infrastructure.

He, however, called on the Port Harcourt City Local Government Council and its Obio/Akpor counterpart to play active roles in infrastructure development, especially on roads.

The roads expert who is also the managing Director of Infra Consult, stated that some states, especially Rivers, undergo the construction of some roads that impact the lives of the people inspite that such roads belong to the federal government.

“Wike and other governors undertake the rehabilitation of some major roads in the state even though they are federal roads.

“Let the local governments do the same and send the bills to the state because they are set up to see to the welfare of the grassroots people”, he said.

It could be recalled that some motorists and residents recently called on the Rivers State government to fix the dilapidated section of the NTA/Choba road, between Ozuoba and Rumuologu communities.

While interacting with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the motorists said the heavy traffic jam experienced on the road was due to the dilapidated section of the road.

A cross section of the road users while lamenting their plight expressed the fear that the situation would be worse when the rains start.

They further called upon the Rivers State government to kindly extend the operation zero pothole programme to the Ozuoba/Rumuologu section of the NTA/Choba road and also construct drainage system.