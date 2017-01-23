DISCO Explains Power Outage In PH

The Management of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has explained that the power outage affecting customers in Port Harcourt metropolis since Monday 16th January, 2017 till today is as a result of system failure from the national grid.

A statement from the Spokesman of PHED, John Onyi, and made available to The Tide contained the clarification.

It said there was fire outbreak of Afam 5 Station a situation that resulted into load limitation to Port Harcourt metropolis.

The company said that repairs on the affected equipment at Transmission switch yard had already begun by its technicat crew in addition to the stabilization of the system from the national grid.

It appealed for the patience of the customers while the job lasts and assured them of better supply when the repair works on the faulty system was rectified.

Electricity consumers in Port Harcourt and its environs have been groaning as a result of poor electricity supply to the area.

This is coming few weeks after the consumers enjoyed substantially improved supply during the yuletide.

Chris Oluoh