Communal Crisis: RSG Sues For Peace

In line with its objectives of maintaining sustainable peace among communities in Rivers State, the Rivers State Government has waded into the brewing conflict between Egunughan Community in Abual/Odual Local Government and Kala Ogbogolo Community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the State.

The Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Conflict Resolution, Chief Okori Abelekum, who led a government delegation to the affected communities at the weekend, called on both communities to remain calm as government will investigate the remote and immediate causes of the crisis, and put a permanent solution to it.

The Special Adviser, who visited Kala Ogbogolo community to ascertain the level of damage inflicted on the community, urged the victims to remain law abiding, and warned against further attacks, noting that the law will take its full course on anyone caught in the act.

The Special Adviser said his office received a petition from Kala Ogbogolo community accusing the Egunughan Community of invading their community; destroying of their houses and raping their women.

Abelekum, who was accompanied on the fact-finding visit by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Abual/Odual Local Government, Hon. Daniel O. Daniel, represented by his Chief of staff, Hon. Okpokipoy Peter, and the CTC Chairman of Ahoada West LGA, Hon. Jerry Akuru, assured that proper investigation will be done on the matter.

He called on communities in Rivers State to embrace peace and support the government of Chief Nyesom Wike to bring development to all parts of the state.

He said, “the Amnesty Programme has been won, but what is required now is to embrace total peace to move the state forward”.

Earlier, the head of Ogbogolo Clan in Ahoada West LGA, HRH Roland James, who received the government delegation, had appealed to the Rivers State Government to come to the aid of the community by bringing the perpetrators of the damages done on the community to book.

The Royal father said the Ogbologo community will remain law abiding, and expressed confidence in the government’s capability to ensure that justice was done on the mater.

