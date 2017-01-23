Buhari’s Alive, Presidency Debunks Death Rumour

The Presidency has denied a report by some media that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is holidaying abroad, is dead.

The disturbing report was first been broken by an alleged fake Metro (UK) site that “quoted” the Nigerian mission in the country as confirming the President’s death.

The report claimed that Buhari visited the UK for medical check up over an unknown disease, adding that details of his death were still sketchy.

But in his reaction, Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said: “He is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time.”

In his reaction, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina, also reportedly said he would only “say best wishes to all who wish Buhari well while for those who carry evil rumours, may they receive grace to repent”.

Shehu’s reaction is also believed to be a mockery of the report last Friday, January 20, that the former president Goodluck Jonathan was invited by the US for the inauguration of Donald Trump when, indeed, he was in Ogun State with his predecessor, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Nigerians have since Saturday, condemned a spokesperson of the Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Deji Adeyanju, for breaking the report on social media and making fun of the whole nation.

A check on the Metro-UK website that broke the report about the “death of President Buhari” shows several other stories in such a manner.

A simple check of Alexa ranking of this ‘source’ shows that the site is number 702,853 in the world, therefore, it cannot be considered as credible.