Anambra CP Tasks Media On Professionalism

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State , Mr Sam Okaula, last Thursday called on the media to ensure credible and factual news reporting to avoid misleading the public.

Okaula made the call in an interview with newsmen in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

The police commissioner spoke against the backdrop of a news report that three people lost their lives to a conflict between herdsmen and farmers in Okoti-Odekpe, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

He said that no life was lost to the conflict while three people were injured.

Okaula said that the police brought the conflict under control through timely intervention.

He said that the clash resulted from alleged incursion by herdsmen into a farm in the area.

Okaula advised journalists to be objective and fair, adding that they should downplay reports that could cause chaos.

“We are all partners in developing and upholding the peaceful existence of our state; issues should be fact- based when reporting, so as to build a healthy and prosperous state,’’ he urged.

According to him, the command is committed to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property in the state.

He urged the state residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear.

Okaula advised the residents to be vigilant and volunteer to the police, information that would help to curb criminal activities.