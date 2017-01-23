Analyst Berates Rivers Hoteliers Over Sack Plans

The Nigeria Hotel Asso

ciation has received sharp criticim over its plans to disengage workers in the country.

It would be recalled that the group has said that it would soon commence the disengagement of workers due to tough regulations and high running cost.

Also in an interview by its Rivers State Chairman in Port Harcourt, Mr Eugene Nwauzi, pointed out that the tough situation had led to 300 per cent increase in rates for hotel accommodation.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend in Port Harcourt, a public affairs commentator, Mr Pedro Akpaka, said that the plans by the association to disengage workers now were not a better consideration at this period.

He said that any reasonable group or individual should think of how to get the people out of the woods and not on how to complicate their challenges.

Akpaka noted that the citizens have already experienced enough trouble and would not appreciate any thing less.

According to him, the hospitalising industry was meant to be one of the rescue boats as it was manned mainly by the private sector.

He regretted that things were not at their best in the country presently, but insisted that the sack of those already employed was not a better option.

He cautioned business operators in the country against taking advantage any negative development in the country.

He tasked the association on the need to reverse its decision and consider the possible hardship those in their payroll may face, should they be dropped as planned.

The Tide learnt that patronage for hotel charges in Port Harcourt are dwindling as some rooms that charged for N10,000 now go for between N25,000 to N35,.000 with less customers on had.

Earlier, the public affairs commentator has pleaded with Nigerians to be hopeful, saying that there must be a bright light at the end of the tunnel.