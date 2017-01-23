Amazons Promise To Win Domestic Double Next Season

The Head Coach of Nasarawa Amazons Football Club of Lafia, Christopher Danjuma, said the club’s coaching crew would now go on to plan better for the 2016/2017 season.

Danjuma told newsmen in Abuja that they needed better plans to be able to win both the Women’s Federation Cup and the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL).

Tidesports gathered that Nasarawa Amazons FC lost to Rivers Angles FC 3-4 on penalty kicks in the NWPL Winners Cup at the FIFA Goal Project pitch at the Abuja National Stadium.

The match served as the final match of the 2015/2016 NWFL season, and also determined the winners of the 2015/2016 NWPL.

“We have a good set of players in my club. I’m very proud of them. They have all it takes to do better next season with their performance in this final match today.

“I can say that we have hopes of lifting the two Cups next season, both the Premier League and the Federation Cup.

It is very possible, because that is what Rivers Angels FC have done too,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an interview, the Head Coach of Rivers Angels, Edwin Okon, said his club deserved the victory they recoreded at the weekend match.

“My players made use of their chances. So, we deserve the victory.

“However, for the new season, I need to do a lot of things. I will go back to the drawing board to restrategise for the new season.

“This is our third time of winning the Premier League. We worked hard to claim the title. I ‘m very happy to lift up the cup for the third time,” he said.