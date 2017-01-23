Agric Ministry Takes Delivery Of Improved Oil Palm Seedlings

The Cross River State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, has taken delivery of 100,000 Tenera Oil Palm Sprouted seedlings, from the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research Benin, for the 2016/2017 planting season.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Prof. Anthony Eneji, made this known during an inspection of the seedling at the premises of the ministry in Calabar.

Eneji maintained that the government of Senator Ben Ayade was ever ready to assist willing farmers to realise their potentials in agriculture and by so doing, empowering every home in the state to have an income, capable of sustaining them.

He expressed the belief that the dream of the governor in making the state self-sufficient in oil palm, would soon be realised and called on farmers to take advantage of this opportunity to grow more oil palm plantations.

In a remark, the Director, Agric Services, Mr. Anari E. Anari, who conducted the commissioner round the sprouted seedlings, informed him that, the seedlings are sponsored by the state government through the Ministry of Agriculture.

The director added that the oil palm seedlings would be distributed to willing and interested farmers in the local government areas of the state, adding that, with this development, the state would soon take its proper place and become the number one oil palm producer in the country.

In an interview, the Desk Officer for Oil Palm, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Ubi Ubana, noted that the sprouted oil palm seedlings were gotten from the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research, Benin, to assist farmers improve on their oil palm plantations and equally encourage new ones to go into oil palm plantation.