Abia Gov Flags Off Flyover Project

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has flagged off a flyover project at Osisioma Ngwa junction on the Enugu – Port Harcourt, Expressway in Aba.

Speaking during the event at the weekend, the governor stated that Osisioma Ngwa interchange was borne out of the need to ease traffic at the junction.

He said apart from that, it would make life easy for the people, stressing that his administration was determined to boost trade and commerce in the state.

Ikpeazu added that the Osisioma Ngwa Flyover project would go ahead against all odds as it is being funded by a bank guarantee. “We want to shorten the time it takes from Enugu or Umuahia to access Port Harcourt, Aba and the hinterlands.

“We want to ensure that our people who are traders can take their products from Osisioma-Ngwa North, Isiala Ngwa, Obingwa and get into Aba to market them” he said.

The Abia governor explained that whatever government was doing to boost trade and commerce will be incomplete without the influx of buyers from Akwa Ibom and Rivers States.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Eziuche Ubani, who said the flyover project would link the Osisioma Ngwa Industrial Layout to the city and open up access road to the Port Harcourt International Airport, and assured that the contractors would deliver quality jobs.