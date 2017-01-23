Abia CJ Frees Two Inmates

The Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Theresa Uzokwe, has ordered the release of two inmates and granted bail to five accused persons from the Umuahia Federal Prison.

Uzokwe gave the order during her official visit to the prison.

The freed inmates were males, while those granted bail were a nursing mother, a pregnant teenager and three males.

According to her, there was no pending charge against the two inmates before any court of law since they were remanded in custody in 2014.

Uzokwe explained that the inmates were being discharged on grounds that they had been remanded in custody long enough to have served the terms for the offences they had committed.

She also said that the inmates were discharged due to the absence of any information on their warrant to justify their continued stay in prison.

Uzokwe warned the accused persons against jumping bail, adding that they were expected to make themselves available in court regularly.

She directed the Director of Public Prosecution and the police to expedite action to ensure that accused persons in prison custody were charged to court.

Uzokwe said that this would aid the quick dispensation of justice and de-congestion of the prisons as well

The five accused persons allegedly committed crimes such as theft,child trafficking, conspiracy and armed robbery.