Tonto Dike’s Marriage In Trouble?

The social media is awash with the news that amidst the storm in her marriage, Nollywood top actress, Tonto Dike-Churchill is expecting her second child, according to a recent media report. The actress may have to remain in her marriage which is currently troubled by an alleged adultery scandal on the part of her husband, Olakunle Churchhill until she delivers.

The report states that Tonto who is contemplating divorce will put to bed in the next six months which means that the actress is in her first trimester.

Our source further revealed that Tonto and her husband are not living together under the same roof as her husband has been using his nationwide charity work as an excuse to stay out of his home.

It was also gathered that the actress and mother of one has dropped her husband’s surname, Churchill and reverted to her maiden name Dike. This follows rumour being spread because she has removed her husband’s last name Churchill from her instagram page which she added 15 months ago when they got married. The actress was also said to have taken down Mrs and Yummy wife/mum from her instagram bio.

However, an aide to Churchill said “there is no issues at all, why do people like making issues out of nothing? The fact that she changed her name on social media does not imply crisis. What if its for business purpose?”

A source close to Tonto Dike said “They have some issue, but honestly its nothing. Am sure they are fine.”

Recall that churchhill paid Tonto ike’s bride prize in her Port Harcourt family home on August 29, 2015. Meanwhile, Tonto Dike’s husband has bought a 2017 GMT truck worth N20 million as pre birthday gift for their son King Andre. This is happing in the midst rumour of their marriage crisis. King Andre turn’s one on February 17, 2017.

In a twist of events, Tonto Dike has apologized to Mercy Johnson for calling her daughter purity a witch back in 2013. Mercy and purity have accepted the apology unconditionally.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress and PA to Tonto Dike’s husband, Roseline Meurer who was alleged of sleeping, with the actress’ husband has finally opened up regarding the matter. Roseline Meurer stressed that Tonto Dike and husband, Churchill are like family to her and she had nothing to do with Churchill and won’t stop working for him.