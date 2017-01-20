Stakeholders Want Grants To Boost ICT Sector

Some Information Communication Technology (ICT) entrepreneurs urged the Federal Government to boost the sector by providing grants to encourage start-ups and more investors instead of loans.

The entrepreneurs made the call interview separate interviews with newsmen in Lagos, recently.

They said that the grants would enable them to bring out innovation that could generate more employment and increase the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Mr Charles Idonije, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cobai Global Resources said that government should also encourage youths through integration programmes to inculcate others who initially were not interested in building career in ICT.

“I believe the only way to increase our GDP is for government to provide grants instead of loans to start-ups.

“Integration programmes should also be organised to encourage some other people who are not ICT literate.

“They should also consider for dropouts and illiterates with talents in the programme.

“Government should setup agencies for bringing out the core competence in our youths and teenagers,” Idonije said.

Mr Abiodun Animashaun, the Country Manager, GoodsExpress.com said that government needed to provide grants to the sector to boost and create an enabling environment for ICT sector.

Animashaun appealed to government to set up proper infrastructure that would empower millions of people as the country was currently going through diversification.

He said that the contribution of the technology industry to Nigeria’s progress was significant because the backbone of leading economies in the world was hinged on technology and entrepreneurship.

“My assessment so far is that government needs to wake up.

“Government should provide enabling environment to the sector so that unemployment rate will be reduced to the bearest minimal,” Animashaun said.