RVHA Speaker Congratulates Anabraba

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, has congratulated the new Minority Leader, of the House, Hon. Benibo Anabraba, urging him to be liberal and fair in the discharge of his duties.

Ibani also commended the members of the House for their orderly conduct during the nomination and election of the Minority Leader.

According to him, the nomination and election of the House officer was in line with the Standing Order of the Assembly, saying that the rule guiding the House allows any member of the House to nominate any person from the minority party in the House as Minority Leader.

Speaking with journalists after the plenary session, the newly elected Minority Leader, Hon. Benibo Anabraba commended members for finding him worthy of election as the Minority Leader.

He also commended his co-contestant, Hon. Josiah Orlu for his display of maturity during the election, promising to protect the interest of Rivers people without fear or favour.

The Minority Leader advised his APC colleagues in the House to accept him as their leader, shun partisan politics, and focus on issues that would be beneficial to the entire state.

He said their acceptance of him as their leader would make them formidable opposition in the House.

Enoch Epelle