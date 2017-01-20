Reactions Trail LMC’s Decision Against FC Ifeanyi Uba

Reactions have continued to trail the League Management Company’s decision as they fined FC Ifeanyi Uba N9.1 million and other penalties.

FC Ifeanyi Uba in Kano abandoned their match against Kano Pillars in the opening game of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, at the 48th minutes following the cancellation of a goal scored by the Anambra based club.

The Anambra Warrious perceived that it was in appropriate for the centre referee, Folusho Ajayi to cancel the goal scored.

In his reaction, former Chief coach of defunct Sharks FC, of Port Harcourt, Sunny Iseokweinma said he supported the decision of LMC, because that will sanitize NPFL.

According to him, the fime should not be only monetary terms but also attract six points deduction from accumulated points gotten.

“For me the decision of LMC is very much okay, because this will improve our league and serve as deterrent to other clubs”, Isekweinma said.

He further suggested that fines should also include deduction of six points from any club who abandoned their game midway.

“I want to say that referees should be sanctioned if found guilty of poor officiating,characterized with bias. We want our league to improve, he stated.

A frontline sports writer and blogger, in Nigeria, China Achiru also gave a nod to LMC decision.

According to him, LMC played by the rules, adding that the punishment is in line with LMC rules and regulation.

“The punishment is okay by me because they played by the rules guiding LMC” Achiru said.

He explained that the decision taken by the centre referee, Folusho Ajayi, is also in line with law saying that the referee have the discretion to call off the game anytime after 45th minutes of play in each half.

“I know that the referee association has given her vote of confidence, because before they gave her such top flight match to officiate they have satisfied her fit and competent” he stated.

In Awka, an ex-Rangers International player, Arthur Ebunam, said he supported the LMC’s decision, noting that the standard of the game must be upheld in spite of any perceived injustice.

Ebunam, however, said that the referees association must ensure that their members were of high moral standards as they were in position to make or mar the game.

“The LMC is right; FC IfeanyiUbah should not have abandoned the game, granted that referees make mistakes knowingly or unknowingly all over the world.

“You don’t abandon a game that is already in progress because it is not about you, but about the millions who have interest in it across the continent even the world.

“The option was to continue the game and protest afterwards with all the evidence that you have.

“The behaviour was just unprofessional and the referees that have shown not to be above board should be stopped from spoiling the game for us, I think I support the decision of the LMC,” he said.

Another enthusiast, Nnamdi Obi, said the two-way disciplinary action taken by the LMC was good but lamented the enormity of the fine slammed of FC IfeanyiUbah.

Obi wondered what action was taken against SuperSports which suspended broadcast in the peak of the disagreement and denied fans the opportunity of seeing what was going on.

Tonye Orabere