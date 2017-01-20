Police Our Waterways, Wike Tells Navy

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on the Nigerian Navy to use the newly acquired 10 security gunboats to strictly police the waterways in the state.

Speaking, last Wednesday, after commissioning the 120 housing units named Rivers Quarters at the NNS Pathfinder, which was funded partly by the state government; Wike announced that the 10 new state-of-the-art security gunboats acquired by the Rivers State Government would be delivered to the Nigerian Navy for the enhanced patrol of the state’s waterways.

The governor said that the Rivers State Government will continue to support the Nigerian Navy with the needed logistics to protect the nation’s assets.

He also announced that a second road leading to the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder in Rumuolemeni Town would be reconstructed; pointing out that the first road to the base was nearing completion.

“We have acquired 10 gunboats which would be delivered to the Nigerian Navy in a short while for the protection of national assets in Rivers State”, Wike said.

He commended the leadership of the NNS Pathfinder for ensuring that quality was not compromised in the construction of the 120 housing units.

In his remarks, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibok Ibas noted that the new accommodation will further boost the morale of the personnel at the NNS Pathfinder, and noted that the Nigerian Navy was committed to the welfare of its personnel.

Ibas lauded the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the welfare of the Nigerian Navy personnel, and also thanked him for approving the reconstruction of the second road leading to the NNS Pathfinder.

Earlier, Commander of NNS Pathfinder, Navy Commodore K.O. Egbuchulam, explained that the Rivers Quarters in the Naval Base was funded by the Rivers State Government with substantial contributions from the Naval Headquarters.