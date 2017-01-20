Plateau Owes Retired Workers N12bn Gratuity

Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Plateau State chapter, Mr Jibrin Banchir, says the Plateau State Government is owing retired workers of the state N12billion gratuity.

Banchir told newsmen in Jos that the amount covered 15 years of arrears.

He, however, commended Governor Simon Lalong for clearing the backlog of workers’ salaries.

The labour leader appealed to the governor to also pay of gratuities of retirees, who had served the state since their youthful days.

“We recently met with the governor and we told him that Plateau Government is owing over N12 billion gratuity for a period of 15 years.

“We, therefore, appealed to the state government to explore all possible ways to pay it.

“We are monitoring the Paris Club refund, this is the first tranche, the second, third and fourth tranche will come.

“The Federal Government clearly said that 50 per cent of the Paris Club refund must be used in servicing workers benefits; salaries, pensions and gratuities.

“We are done with the payment of salaries and pensions, and if we get another tranche, we should use it to pay the gratuities,” Banchir said.

On leave and transport grants owed workers before consolidation in 2013, the labour leader said that the union was negotiating with the state government through the office of Head of Service.

He expressed optimism that the negotiating team would address the issue for the benefits of workers.

The chairman said that although workers and pensioners were still awaiting payment of other entitlements, they are happy salaries and pension arrears have been paid.

“If we look back at the turbulent times we have had, we have no reason not to appre.